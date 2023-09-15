Woman seriously injured after allegedly being stabbed several times by her partner in Marbella

Juan Cano Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A woman is in a serious condition in hospital on the Costa del Sol after she was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her partner in Marbella.

The woman in her 70s was rushed to the town's Hospital Costa del Sol Thursday 14 September, where she remains in a serious condition. National Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack.

Authorities were called to the Altos de Salamanca residential development after a neighbour reported that the woman had a fairly deep cut on her arm, but did not know how she had sustained it. When National Police officers arrived at the scene they discovered the victim had six more stab wounds.

The case is being handled by the force's domestic violence unit. According to sources, the alleged perpetrator, the woman's partner, was at the scene at the time and has been arrested.