Eight homes in Marbella evacuated after Guadaiza river overflow

María Albarral Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 14:48

Following the activation of an emergency plan for evacuation in the Campanillas river area on Monday evening, another relocation operation took place, this time in Marbella. The residents of eight houses in the Cortijo Blanco neighbourhood were evacuated due to the overflow of the Guadaiza river.

The water level on the streets reached 40 centimetres. Persistent downpours were also recorded in the mountains and in the Benahavís area, causing water to be released from the Guadalmansa, Guadalmina and Guadaiza dams.

The floods leave behind damaged vehicles, urban infrastructure and houses. The bridge that connects the two sides of the Guadaiza river has also been damaged.

In addition, Storm Laurence has led to an incident in Ojén, where a tree fell and cut off traffic.