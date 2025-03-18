Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Eight homes in Marbella evacuated after Guadaiza river overflow
Weather emergency

Eight homes in Marbella evacuated after Guadaiza river overflow

The heavy rain in the mountains and in the Benahavís area caused the Guadalmansa, Guadalmina and Guadaiza dams to have to release water

María Albarral

Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 14:48

Following the activation of an emergency plan for evacuation in the Campanillas river area on Monday evening, another relocation operation took place, this time in Marbella. The residents of eight houses in the Cortijo Blanco neighbourhood were evacuated due to the overflow of the Guadaiza river.

The water level on the streets reached 40 centimetres. Persistent downpours were also recorded in the mountains and in the Benahavís area, causing water to be released from the Guadalmansa, Guadalmina and Guadaiza dams.

The floods leave behind damaged vehicles, urban infrastructure and houses. The bridge that connects the two sides of the Guadaiza river has also been damaged.

In addition, Storm Laurence has led to an incident in Ojén, where a tree fell and cut off traffic.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Malaga foodie market comes to the Axarquía
  2. 2 The 'sick' sherry an Irishman in Spain believed in
  3. 3 Early onslaught catches Malaga CF cold in crazy bottom-of-the-table clash
  4. 4 Malaga CF academy graduate Dean Huijsen earns first senior Spain call-up
  5. 5 Regional government delegate in Malaga visits renovated Hospital Marítimo in Torremolinos
  6. 6 Age Concern Marbella continues series of informative talks for English-speaking senior citizens
  7. 7 Malaga karateka forced to settle for bronze after semi-final defeat in China
  8. 8 Marbella FC stumble again as relegation worries grow
  9. 9 Bil Bil castle in Benalmádena to host event to mark World Poetry Day
  10. 10 Antequera CF end long winless streak with hard-fought home victory

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Eight homes in Marbella evacuated after Guadaiza river overflow