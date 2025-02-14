Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Eight arrested in Marbella for violently snatching a mobile phone and trying to force the victim into a car
112 incident

The suspects, who have been released on bail, are being investigated for robbery with violence, intimidation and attempted illegal detention

María José Díaz Alcalá

Friday, 14 February 2025, 11:33

Eight individuals have been arrested for assaulting a man, 29 and of Romanian origin, violently stealing his phone and trying to push him into a car in Marbella about two weeks ago. The attack took place in Calle Santa Isabel in San Pedro Alcántara around 7pm, when the victim was leaving his home.

According to the victim's account, he was first attacked by one of the men, after which a car approached the scene and seven other people joined the assault, insulting, threatening and hitting him.

However, the victim managed to break free, before they could push him into the vehicle, and went to a friend for help. It was the friend who reportedly took him to a health centre, where he was admitted for his injuries.

Following investigations by National Police officers, the eight suspects, who are between 20 and 40 years of age, were arrested.

Six of the perpetrators were brought before Marbella’s investigating court number 3, which ordered their provisional release. In the meantime, according to sources from Andalucía's High Court, investigations into their alleged responsibility in the crimes of robbery with violence, intimidation and attempted illegal detention are being carried out.

