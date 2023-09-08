Marbella's eco reserve dunes area gets makeover

How the project will look.

Marbella's Real de Zaragoza dunes area is to get a major makeover in the coming weeks.

The project includes the clearing or removal of invasive species in the largest of the areas that make up the Dunas de Marbella Ecological Reserve.

An elevated walkway will be built, a cycle path constructed and vehicle access in the area will be limited.

New furniture will also installed in the pergola area, with 16 benches and three bike racks.