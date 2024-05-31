Driver spectacularly crashes car in residential area of Marbella and flees after accident

Irene Quirante Marbella Friday, 31 May 2024, 16:52 | Updated 17:09h. Compartir Copiar enlace

The noise was enormous. So much so that several local residents rushed out of their homes to check what had happened. What they found was a car with no passengers inside and with the entire front of the vehicle embedded in the wall of a housing development in Marbella. The driver apparently fled the scene after the accident.

The incident happened in Calle Las Azaleas, located in the Nueva Andalucía area. The impact caused significant damage to a section of the facade of the affected residential complex, the Urbanización Andalucía Garden Club. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

According to sources, the emergency services received the first call after 8pm. Apparently, it was the vehicle that contacted the 112 operators via the eCall system, which was fitted in the car and which automatically alerts the emergency services in the event of an accident.

The bizarre sight quickly attracted the attention of passers-by and emergency workers continued to receive reports from witnesses who saw the grey Ford Puma crashing through the wall. The Local Police and ambulance service were also activated as a precautionary measure.

On arriving at the location, police officers found that the driver had fled, leaving the vehicle at the scene. According to sources, everything suggests that the accident may have been caused by speeding, causing the car to come off the road.

According to the sources, it was not possible to check whether or not the person at the wheel was over the alcohol limit, as he or she was not located.

Firefighters from Marbella also went to the residential complex, as the sewage system was also damaged by the impact, and they had to intervene to stem the leakage.