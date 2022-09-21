Draft Marbella urban plan set to get green light An extraordinary council meeting is planned for next Monday, 26 September, when it is expected that councillors will approve the document to send to Andalucía’s regional government

Marbella is set to be the first Andalusian town to begin the process of approving its urban planning law within the framework of the new regional land law, the Law of Impulse for the Sustainability of the Territory of Andalusia (LISTA).

Previously known as the PGOU, the new law has been divided into two documents: the General Municipal Development Plan (PGOM), which establishes the general guidelines of the town’s model, and the Urban Development Plan (POU).

Marbella town hall is expected to approve the draft PGOM in an extraordinary council meeting. Once it has been ratified, it will be sent to the relevant bodies for them to issue the reports, which should arrive in a period of between one and three months, according to the mayor Ángeles Muñoz, who announced the news on Monday.

Muñoz estimated that once the reports have been received, the PGOM could be initially approved at the beginning of next year. At the same time, progress will be made in the processing of the POU.

Marbella's urban planning law is subject to the 1986 PGOU after the Andalucía High Court of Justice overturned the 2010 document in 2015. The current urban planning document can be adapted to the new regional land law in order to speed up the deadlines as "it cancels the provisional approval, only provides for the initial and, after a period of public consultation, the final approval," said the mayor.

"So we expect to give the green light to both plans at the beginning of next year and the whole process, which will be carried out in parallel, will be completed in 2024," she pointed out. With local elections next year, this timeframe rules out their approval in this legislature.