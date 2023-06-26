Dollar's global dominance discussed at Hugo Investing seminar in Marbella Renowned currency expert, John J. Hardy, head of FX Strategy at Saxo Bank, brought his knowledge and experience to decipher the intricate dynamics that shape the global economy

Hugo Investing, the leading regulated broker in Andalucía, recently offered a seminar featuring the leading currency-market expert John J. Hardy. The exclusive event, which took place at the company's office in Marbella, offered insights into the question that has intrigued financial markets worldwide: "Will the dollar lose its world dominance soon?"

As the markets grow increasingly perplexing and subject to the unpredictable nature of central bank policies, it has become vital to gain a deeper understanding of the current landscape. Hardy, renowned for his expertise as the head of FX Strategy at Saxo Bank, brought his knowledge and experience to decipher the intricate dynamics that shape the global economy.

During the seminar, Hardy took the stage to discuss the phenomenon of yield curve dynamics, where short-term interest rates surpass long-term rates, possibly indicating an impending recession. Despite these concerns, the S&P500 has defied expectations with an impressive 23% surge since its dip in October 2022, as Hardy highlighted during his presentation.

However, the central question of the evening remained: Is the dollar on the brink of relinquishing its world dominance? Hardy delved into this crucial topic, emphasising the staggering value of USD FX-swaps, which exceed 80% of the global GDP. With such a substantial amount of assets and debts dependent on the US dollar for servicing, the implications are profound and warrant careful consideration.

Listeners were challenged as Hardy posed a thought-provoking question to the audience: Is the dollar a currency destined to fail or is it the US dollar itself, and its too-large role in global markets, that will drive the next financial crisis? The engaging discussion broadened audience perspectives and presented valuable insights.

John J. Hardy is an expert in the field, frequently featured as a guest on leading financial news platforms such as CNBC and Bloomberg. Investors had the opportunity to benefit from his expertise firsthand at the Hugo Investing.

To ensure you never miss another Hugo event, sign up to receive invitations at info@hugoinvesting.com. For more information about Hugo Investing and upcoming seminars, visit: https://hugoinvesting.com/