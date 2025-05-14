Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Dog reported stolen two years ago in Marbella found tied up and living in squalor with open neck wound
Animal welfare

The suspects, two siblings who are being investigated for animal cruelty, allegedly gave the animal wine to stop it from barking. Police officers also found two puppies living in similar conditions

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Marbella

Wednesday, 14 May 2025, 17:12

Police have rescued a dog and two puppies from a property in San Pedro Alcantará, which has led to an investigation involving two siblings, suspected of animal abuse. The older dog - Maya - was reported stolen by her owner two years ago, in Marbella. Officers found all three animals were being kept in deplorable conditions, living among rubbish and faeces. Maya had a 20-centimetre rope around her neck that kept her tied and standing up. As a result, the dog was found with an open neck wound.

The rescue operation took place at the beginning of the month, after local residents reported a possible case of animal abuse in the property to the Local Police. Upon arrival, officers found the rottweiler Maya locked up and tied to a water supply on the wall that prevented her from any basic movement, causing her a bleeding wound. The conditions in which she was kept were unacceptable.

Police also found two neglected puppies, infested with parasites. They also had no food or water. After transferring the dogs to the town hall, the police officers tried to contact the woman in whose name the rottweiler was registered, but without success. Following that, they reported the two siblings.

The dogs were taken to the Triple A animal protection association for assessment and treatment. The vets detected two microchips (both active) in the female rottweiler, despite the fact that there was no record in the system of any transfer or change of ownership. The police officers contacted the first owner, who had reported the dog missing two years prior to the discovery, and the dog was returned to him.

A few days later, the officers managed to locate the two siblings - a 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman.

