Man accused of killing a DJ at illegal Marbella party faces nine-year jail sentence The alleged shooter is a German man, believed to be a member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club and has been linked to arms trafficking, drug trafficking and extortion

Chema, known artistically as DJ JM Ares, had moved to Malaga to accompany his girlfriend and carve out a future for himself, but then the pandemic hit and he was forced take jobs at illegal parties in private houses, where he would play all night.

On 29 March 2021, when he was performing at a villa in Guadalmina Alta, Marbella, he was hit by a stray bullet fired by an individual which, after ricocheting off the roof, hit Chema's neck. The DJ died on the spot. He was 40 years old.

The alleged shooter is a German man, believed to be a member of the Hells Angels and has been linked to arms trafficking, drug trafficking and extortion.

Reckless homicide

The Public Prosecutor's office is looking at a crime of reckless homicide, for which they are asking for a sentence of four years in prison and illegal possession of weapons, for which the man is facing a further five years.

The prosecutor described how an illegal party was being held in the house on the night of the DJ’s death, attended by more than 35 people who were "drinking, dancing and playing loud music".

At a certain point, the accused, who was in the company of a group of friends at a table, stood up and "in order to attract attention "allegedly brandished a pistol, the make and model of which is unknown.

The Public Prosecutor's office claims that he allegedly fired three shots towards the roof of the house, "putting at serious risk to those in attendance".

One of these bullets ricocheted and hit the DJ in the neck, hitting a vein and causing a massive haemorrhage that led to his death.

Party-goers fled the scene

Attendees did not notice what had happened at first because of the noise, so the victim was only helped by a girl who had been hired to clean up. When she saw him bleeding, she put a towel around his neck.

No one else came to his aid. In fact, when they noticed, most party-goers fled the scene leaving the body there. Only one person, after leaving, felt remorse and ended up calling the police. "If not, we might have arrived to find that the body was no longer there," says a source in the investigation.

Later, during the search of the accused's home, the police found the keys to a motorbike inside a safe as well as a pistol with the serial number that had been erased, which, being automatic, is considered a weapon of war and a silencer was also found.