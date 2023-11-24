Discover the new generation of TEMPUR® mattresses in Marbella For peace of mind and to try its products, the store offers the TEMPUR® Sleep Experience, a new space similar to a capsule that allows you to lie down in total privacy without being observed by others in the store

We spend a third of our life in bed. So, it is important to choose a mattress that offers a good night’s sleep and helps you start the day in optimum conditions. Those eager to enjoy a reparative rest are in luck. TEMPUR®, the global leader in the sleep industry, with over 30 years of experience and a consolidated revenue of over 4.9 billion dollars in 2022, has just launched its new mattress collection. The new models feature improved materials that further enhance pressure-relief (20% more pressure relief compared to the previous range according to internal studies) and greater sustainability, as they use fewer resources, especially less water, and are easier to recycle. The TEMPUR® PRO range is certified “Made in Green” by Oekotex®, a label that certifies that products are not only free from harmful substances but also have been produced in a sustainable way and under ethical labour conditions.

Improved pressure-relief means greater sleep independence due to better motion and energy absorption, making a partner’s movements less noticeable. It also increases comfort and adaptability. To confirm that the company is an expert in pressure relief, it’s worth remembering that TEMPUR® originated from a material initially developed by NASA scientists to reduce the pressure astronauts experienced during space travels. One of the first applications of TEMPUR® material in the 1990s was in the healthcare sector to heal and prevent pressure ulcers.

At the TEMPUR® store in Marbella, one of the 17 TEMPUR stores in Spain, it is now possible to discover the new generation of TEMPUR® mattresses, the TEMPUR® PRO range. For peace of mind and to try the products, the store offers the TEMPUR® Sleep Experience, a new space similar to a capsule that allows you to lie down in total privacy without being observed by others in the store. This new space offers a sensory journey that allows you to experience the characteristics of this unique material and the possibilities offered by adjustable bed frames to achieve the perfect position for complete relaxation. Some TEMPUR® users describe it as a weightless state or sleeping on a cloud; this is what you feel when the material’s cells respond to your weight, temperature and body shape. During this seven-minute journey, customers can feel how the slow-recovery, temperature-sensitive material conforms to their body and provides support where it’s needed.

The sleep experts at the store are available to advise and help visitors choose the right sleep equipment, so they can find the perfect product for their specific sleep needs. Finding the perfect sleep equipment means understanding customers’ needs and working with them to find a product that allows them to rest comfortably in their preferred sleeping position with proper spine and neck alignment for a relaxing night’s sleep.

This availability and expertise are expected from a brand whose mission is precisely to improve the sleep of more and more people worldwide, every day and every night. And consumers seem to value the brand and the products: TEMPUR® is No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction in several countries around the world, the best recognition for a brand.

MORE INFORMATION

* Based on a consumer study conducted in 2021 and 2022 with over 35,000 mattress owners in 19 countries, calculated by comparing the average satisfaction scores of TEMPUR® mattress owners in 19 countries with the average scores of the closest competitors in each country. By closest competitor TEMPUR refers to the nearest competitor based solely on interview scores. For more information, please contact rowlegal@tempursealy.com.