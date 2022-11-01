Marbella town hall trials new instant payment system by mobile phone The pilot programme has already started and the second phase will be for the immediate settlement of fines, even for people outside Spain

Marbella town hall has launched a pilot payment service by mobile phone that will replace the dataphone payment system for various municipal services. The project is being carried out through an agreement signed by the finance department and Divilo, a company specialising in 100 per cent digital payments.

The pilot programme is being carried out in the municipal school transport service and its implementation is being looked at in other areas. Town hall spokesperson Félix Romero said that after school transport, the town hall is planning to extend the service to paying fines, which will allow immediate payment of penalties, even for people outside of the country. Romero said that the service provided "immense possibilities for both the administration and the citizens themselves".

Divilo explained that this is a pilot project working with Spanish public administration with the aim of promoting digital transformation by helping to make payments and collections quickly, securely and easily.

An agreement has also been approved between the town hall and the Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre (Spain’s equiavlent of the UK's Royal Mint) which "will allow us to continue to be a point of access to electronic administration, providing digital certificates to citizens, in addition to town hall employees having a access to this body to be able to operate with the different State platforms".