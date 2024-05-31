Delicate dune area on the Costa reopens to public after restoration work

The dunes at Real de Zaragoza are now open to the public

María Albarral Friday, 31 May 2024, 14:18 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Real de Zaragoza sand dune area to the east of Marbella is now open to the public after the restoration work that has been carried out to the protected site.

Work aimed to remove invasive and non-native plants and create a recreational area for residents and visitors.

An environmentally sensitive wooden walkway has also been built through the dunes.