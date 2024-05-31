Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The dunes at Real de Zaragoza are now open to the public Josele
Delicate dune area on the Costa reopens to public after restoration work
Environment

Delicate dune area on the Costa reopens to public after restoration work

The Real de Zaragoza sand dune area to the east of Marbella is open again following the completion of the project at the protected site

María Albarral

Friday, 31 May 2024, 14:18

Compartir

The Real de Zaragoza sand dune area to the east of Marbella is now open to the public after the restoration work that has been carried out to the protected site.

Work aimed to remove invasive and non-native plants and create a recreational area for residents and visitors.

An environmentally sensitive wooden walkway has also been built through the dunes.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair, Volotea, Vueling and easyJet hit with 150-million-euro fine in Spain for carry-on luggage and other extra charges
  2. 2 Inland Malaga town with strong Scottish connections gears up for Douglas Days with 14-kilometre night race
  3. 3 Railings destroyed by vandals replaced at Costa del Sol beauty spot
  4. 4 Pioneering project to repopulate Costa del Sol cliff area with threatened coral launched
  5. 5 Torremolinos Pride ups international vibe with one eye on Europride 2027 bid
  6. 6 Puerto Banús gears up for electric-powered Formula 1 on the water
  7. 7 Residents of Costa del Sol village start petition against mobile phone mast
  8. 8 These are the winners of the SUR in English 2024 Top International Business Guide and Awards
  9. 9 Eaterna Group opens its third restaurant in Malaga City: Niccia
  10. 10 Popular Costa choir to host summer concert in aid of two local charities

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad