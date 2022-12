EIC debating teams come second and third in Romania The English International College students were pitted against teams from the host country, Moldova, Denmark, Spain, France and Luxembourg

Two English International College debating teams have returned home to the Costa del Sol from Romania after taking part in the Sir Winston Churchill Public Debating Competition.

Pitted against teams from the host country, Moldova, Denmark, Spain, France and Luxembourg, the EIC students came away with second and third places for the Blue and White teams respectively.

The debating competition has not been held in person since 2020 and this was a new experience for several students.