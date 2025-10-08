Manhunt after customer stabs worker in chest at fast-food restaurant on the Costa

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 09:47 Share

National Police officers in Marbella are investigating a stabbing that happened in a fast-food restaurant on 2 October. According to sources, a few minutes after midnight a customer in their 40s, who had placed a food order, stabbed the victim in the chest.

The suspect had reportedly instigated an argument with employees due to a delay in his order, but this has not been confirmed by the police.

According to the investigation, which remains open, he then entered the premises and attacked the worker, stabbing him in the chest before fleeing the scene. The manager of the establishment rushed the victim to a health centre in his private vehicle. Upon inspecting the wound, the healthcare workers urgently referred him to a hospital.

The National Police are currently trying to locate the suspect and further clarify the circumstances.