Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
112 incident

Manhunt after customer stabs worker in chest at fast-food restaurant on the Costa

Police are trying to locate the suspect, who had reportedly placed an order prior to the incident

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 09:47

National Police officers in Marbella are investigating a stabbing that happened in a fast-food restaurant on 2 October. According to sources, a few minutes after midnight a customer in their 40s, who had placed a food order, stabbed the victim in the chest.

The suspect had reportedly instigated an argument with employees due to a delay in his order, but this has not been confirmed by the police.

According to the investigation, which remains open, he then entered the premises and attacked the worker, stabbing him in the chest before fleeing the scene. The manager of the establishment rushed the victim to a health centre in his private vehicle. Upon inspecting the wound, the healthcare workers urgently referred him to a hospital.

The National Police are currently trying to locate the suspect and further clarify the circumstances.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena reaffirms its commitment to the Spanish flag
  2. 2 Axarquía company wins gold medal at World Beer Awards 2025
  3. 3 Malaga, a city centre unrecognisable 40 years on
  4. 4 Advanced implantology and honesty: the hallmark of Baca Dental Studio
  5. 5 Holiday home favourites, then and now: Marbella, Mijas and Fuengirola
  6. 6 Classic tourist resorts and much more: Torremolinos and Benalmádena
  7. 7 Oktoberfest comes to eastern Costa del Sol town
  8. 8 Four decades of change on the eastern Costa del Sol
  9. 9 The rise and fall and rise again of Malaga's grape, raisin and wine industry
  10. 10 Fourth straight defeat for Malaga CF as red card sparks total second-half meltdown

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Manhunt after customer stabs worker in chest at fast-food restaurant on the Costa

Manhunt after customer stabs worker in chest at fast-food restaurant on the Costa