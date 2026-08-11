San Pedro Alcántara stabbing update: neighbour alerted authorities following suspect's confession

A 58-year-old man who was arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing his partner at their home in San Pedro Alcántara had confessed the ... killing to a neighbour, who alerted the authorities.

The incident came to light at around 4.15pm on Monday when the 112 Andalucía emergency service received a call reporting a violent assault at a property on Calle Castilla. The caller was the neighbour to whom the suspect had allegedly confessed that he had stabbed his partner during the course of Sunday.

Several National Police units and emergency medical teams were sent to the address. Officers found the victim, a 36-year-old trans woman of Venezuelan origin, with serious stab wounds, mainly to the chest. Medical staff could only confirm her death and she was not taken to hospital.

Police sources said officers found the 58-year-old suspect inside the property and arrested him. During his arrest, he allegedly again admitted that he was responsible for the killing.

Police had been called to the property before

SUR has learned that it was not the first time police had been called to the property. Residents in the area had reportedly contacted police on previous occasions because of violent arguments and fights between the couple.

The case is currently being treated, at least in police terms, as a homicide involving domestic violence rather than a gender-based killing.

Sources said this was apparently because the victim had not begun the formal procedure to amend the sex recorded on her official documents.

A dark July

That said, the killing comes against the backdrop of a particularly deadly July for women in Malaga in the context of gender-based violence.

On 7 August, the Ministry of Equality confirmed the killing of Melinda, a 45-year-old Hungarian woman, in Benahavís as a case of gender-based violence. She was found dead on 21 July with two cuts to her neck and her clothes torn. Her former partner was not located and arrested until 10 days later.

Following the latest confirmation by the Government Delegation against Gender-Based Violence, six women have now been killed by their partners or former partners in Malaga province in 2026. The daughter of one of the victims also died in the same incident.

The figure matches the total recorded for the whole of 2025, when Malaga reached its highest annual figure since records began in 2003 and had the highest number of such killings among Spanish provinces. That position has been repeated in 2026, with Malaga recording more cases than provinces including Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia.