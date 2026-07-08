Mijas mother and daughter stabbed to death before their house is set on fire

Irene Quirante and María José Díaz Alcalá 08/07/2026 Actualizado a las 11:53h.

The Guardia Civil in Mijas are investigating the deaths of a woman and her daughter, whose bodies were found inside a house that burned down in the early hours on Wednesday.

The leading hypothesis suggests that the fire may have been intentionally started to conceal a double murder, given that the bodies had several stab wounds, consistent with a violent death.

The emergency services first received alerts about a residential building fire at around 2.15am. The dispatcher immediately sent firefighters, the Guardia Civil, the Local Police and emergency medical personnel.

After extinguishing the flames, the firefighters entered the house, where they found the bodies of the two victims. According to sources, they were a woman in her 60s and her daughter, approximately 30 years old.

The investigation is still in its very early stages, so the police have not ruled out any hypothesis except suicide. Sources have confirmed that it was a double homicide and that the perpetrators set the house on fire to destroy evidence and cover up the crime.

The investigators reportedly found liquid around the victims, suspected to be a flammable substance, which was used to start the fire.

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