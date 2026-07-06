Clínica Premium Marbella and Málaga Urological Institute Reach Andalusian Milestone with 1,000 Robotic Urological Surgeries

From left to right: Dr. Javier García Penit, Dr. Juan Arocena, Dr. Gonzalo Sanz, Dr. Emilio Julve, Dr. Ramón Bonilla and Dr. Jorge Soler.

SUR in English Marbella 06/07/2026 a las 11:14h.

The surgical teams at Clínica Premium Marbella and the Málaga Urological Institute have successfully completed more than 1,000 robotic urological procedures using the Da Vinci surgical system, marking a historic milestone in Andalucía.

This figure represents the highest number of robotic urological surgeries recorded by a specialised private unit of its kind in the region, reinforcing Marbella’s growing reputation as a hub for advanced private health care.

In this way, Clínica Premium Marbella and the Málaga Urological Institute strengthen their leadership in robotic urological surgery and further establish themselves as a benchmark for private medical care across southern Spain.

According to the clinic, this success has been built on three key foundations: a long-term commitment to increasingly precise, safer and minimally invasive treatment, continued investment in state-of-the-art technology, and the development of a highly specialised surgical unit.

Advanced Technology Focused on Better Patient Outcomes

One of the foundations behind Urovinci’s development is the continuous integration of advanced surgical platforms that support personalised and minimally invasive treatment.

Da Vinci Robotic System: Precision Surgery for Complex Urological Conditions

The Da Vinci robotic system is one of the most advanced surgical technologies currently available.

It is particularly used in procedures such as:

• Robotic prostatectomy (prostate cáncer surgery).

• Cystectomy (bladder cáncer treatment).

• Nephrectomy.

• Pyeloplasty.

Da Vinci robotic surgery provides surgeons with enhanced visualisation and highly precise instrument control.

Potential benefits for patients:

• Smaller incisions.

• Reduced bloodloss.

• Less post-operative discomfort.

• Shorter hospital stay.

• Faster recovery.

• Reduced impact on overall quality of life.

In selected clinical cases, and depending on individual circumstances, this approach may also help preserve functions such as urinary continence and erectile function.

Aquabeam® System: Advanced Robotic Treatment for Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Another key technology available within the unit is theAquabeam® system, a minimally invasive solution developed for the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH).

How does Aquabeamwork?

The procedure combines real-time ultrasound imaging with robotic planning technology to identify precisely which prostate tissue should be treated.

A robotically controlled water jet then removes the targeted tissue without using thermal energy.

Potential advantages of Aquabeam treatment:

• Minimally invasive approach

• High surgical precision

• Reduced hospital stay

• Faster functional recovery

• Preservation of urinary continence and sexual function in selected patients

Hospital admission times may often be reduced compared with conventional surgical techniques.

The results accumulated over recent years reflect both the extensive experience of the clinic’s urology team and the confidence patients continue to place in robotic-assisted surgery.

The specialised robotic urology unit is led by Dr Gonzalo Sanz, who was recently recognised by Top Doctors as one of Spain’s 50 leading private healthcare specialists. He is also the only urologist in Andalucía to be included in the ranking.