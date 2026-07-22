Benahavís murder victim and perpetrator knew each other but the government rules out gender-based violence for now

Guardia Civil officers in the area in Benahavís where the incident took place.

Irene Quirante 22/07/2026 a las 15:11h.

The investigation into the Benahavís murder has confirmed that the victim and the perpetrator knew each other, although, according to statements by government delegate in Andalucía Pedro Fernández, "there are no indications at this time that point to gender-based violence".

Fernández stated that this conclusion is based "on testimonies, especially those of the daughter". "We know that the perpetrator was not a stranger, but the specific motivations at this time have not been revealed."

Fernández confirmed that, based on the available information, the case is investigated strictly as a violent death involving a bladed weapon.

The Guardia Civil are conducting an intensive search focused on a suspect who has already been identified. The delegate clarified that there have been no arrests and that the person they are looking for is only a suspect for the moment.

Although the motive for the Benahavís crime is still unknown, the government delegate highlighted the "social tragedy" that Andalucía is mourning after three femicides in just 48 hours.

Given the seriousness of this streak, Fernández announced that the government delegation against gender-based violence has convened an urgent crisis meeting to coordinate actions to protect victims.

The murder in Benahavís occurred on Tuesday morning, at approximately 9.50am, when locals reported hearing screams and seeing a man flee the scene in a vehicle.

When the police arrived at the house, they found the body of a 45-year-old woman of Hungarian origin, with at least one cut on the neck. The victim was lying in a pool of blood.

Initially, the investigators did not rule out any hypotheses, including gender-based violence. The victim appears in the VioGén system for domestic abuse, although her case has been inactive for several years.

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