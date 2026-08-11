Woman stabbed to death in Marbella house

The police in the Marbella district of San Pedro Alcántara are investigating another suspected murder in the context of domestic violence that took place on ... Monday afternoon. A 36-year-old woman was stabbed to death at a private property and her partner is under arrest.

The emergency services received a call requesting urgent assistance for an assaulted woman at around 4.15pm.

The victim, a trans woman, had at least one serious injury to her chest, consistent with a stab wound. Despite the rapid response by the emergency services, the paramedics were unable to save her life.

The National Police have launched an investigation and already arrested a man on suspicion of involvement in the incident. It appears that the two were in a relationship.

However, the police are studying the case in the context of domestic violence, because the victim had not yet begun the formalities to amend her gender in the civil register.

Malaga province lived through a dark July, with several gender-based violence cases.

Last Friday, the Ministry of Equality confirmed the murder of Melinda, a 45-year-old Hungarian woman, in the town of Benahavís as a case of gender-based violence. Her ex-partner is under arrest. The victim was found dead in her home with two deep cuts to her neck and her clothes torn.

The number of women murdered by their partners or ex-partners in Malaga province so far in 2026 stands at six. In one of the cases, the woman's daughter was also killed.

At national level, the figure now stands at 36 victims.

With this grim number, the province has matched the total for the whole of 2025, the year in which it broke its all-time record since 2003 and topped national rankings.

In July alone, by far the most tragic month of the year, five women were found dead with signs of violence in the province, two of them within just 24 hours of one another.

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