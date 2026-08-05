Indoor Minigolf Marbella offers year-round fun with immersive 18-hole adventure

SUR in English Marbella 05/08/2026 a las 12:00h.

Bringing colour, creativity and fun to one of the world's most accessible games, mini golf has become an increasingly popular group activity for players of all ages. Indoor Minigolf takes the experience a step further, combining imaginative course design with comfort and attention to detail. Following the success of its venues in Lanzarote and Seville, Indoor Minigolf Marbella marks the brand's latest expansion, offering its most ambitious and immersive experience to date.

"Indoor Minigolf Marbella was created with one clear goal: to offer something completely different in Marbella and on the Costa del Sol," explains venue manager Daniel Sánchez. "Marbella was the perfect place to open a venue for both residents and visitors, where people can enjoy themselves all year round."

"We've paid attention to every detail, from the 18-hole course and the urban artwork with ultraviolet lighting to our elegant cocktail bar. We wanted to create much more than a mini golf venue. We wanted a place where families, couples, friends and groups can have fun, spend quality time together and create lasting memories."

An 18-hole course designed to be enjoyed

Indoor Minigolf Marbella features an 18-hole course designed for everyone, regardless of age or ability. "Our aim has always been to create an experience rather than simply somewhere to play mini golf. From the moment people walk through the door, we want them to feel they've entered a completely different world filled with colour, fun and memorable moments," says Daniel.

One of the venue's standout features is its striking design. Every hole has been individually created using fluorescent colours, ultraviolet lighting and urban artwork to produce a modern, immersive atmosphere full of energy and packed with photo opportunities. “Players can play the course at their own pace, with no time limit, enjoying each hole and the atmosphere of the venue,” he stresses.

Guests can also relax in the venue's stylish bar, which serves cocktails, champagne, beers, soft drinks and light snacks. This makes it an ideal destination for families, couples, groups of friends, birthday parties, celebrations, corporate events and team-building activities.

"We believe mini golf is one of the few activities that genuinely brings together people of all ages. It's perfect for families, couples, friends, birthdays and work colleagues because it's about much more than competition. It's about enjoying time together."

A perfect attraction whatever the weather

Being entirely indoors is one of Indoor Minigolf Marbella's biggest advantages. The venue is fully air-conditioned, providing a comfortable experience throughout the year.

"During the summer, our guests can enjoy a fun activity in a fully climate-controlled environment away from the Costa del Sol heat. In winter, on rainy or windy days, Indoor Minigolf Marbella is still the perfect choice," they say. "As an indoor venue, we can also control the lighting and atmosphere completely, creating a much more immersive and spectacular experience than a traditional outdoor course."

Visitors can book tickets online in advance to secure their preferred tee time, although walk-ins are also welcome. "As we like to say: 'Just turn up, pay and play!'"

"We want every guest to feel they've stepped into a completely different world where they can switch off for a while, have fun, laugh and leave with fantastic memories and unique photographs," Daniel concludes.

More information:

Address: Calle Francisco Norte, 5. 29602 Marbella (Málaga).

Phone: +34 625 046 027.

Website: https://minigolfmarbella.com/