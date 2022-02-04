Court reconfirms the right of Puerto Banús to charge shops to rent terrace space Some business owners who rented premises in the luxury Marbella marina were 'abusing' their use of private land

Owners of some shops, bars and restaurants in Puerto Banús have had a further setback in their dispute with the port's owners over the terraces and pavement space around the pedestrian quays in the upmarket Marbella marina.

A court in Marbella has once again said the roadways and terraces in Puerto Banús belong to a private, limited company - the owners of the port - and are not public spaces.

The dispute began in 2019 when several tenants in shop units in Puerto Banús claimed that their terraces were part of public roadways.

Puerto Banús has said that to date, "some business owners wrongly took advantage of the terraces, in some extreme cases subletting them on to third parties without any rights over them whatsoever".

"With this new sentence, Puerto Banús has now gathered twenty favourable court decisions," it added.

This means the court has confirmed that the marina is private land and the company can choose to charge rents as it wishes.

Puerto Banús has said it aims to continue to support businesses within market conditions.