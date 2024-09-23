Countdown to bare-knuckle competition in Marbella: Xzibit to perform on fight night

Matías Stuber Monday, 23 September 2024, 14:58 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

There is good news for all those who spent their teenage years listening to West Coast rap. Xzibit, one of the genre's biggest names and the artist behind hits like Paparazzi, will be performing on 12 October in Marbella. The concert will be part of an evening organised by BKFC, the first ever major bare-knuckle fighting event in Spain.

The promoters have revealed new details about the evening, stating it will feature several fights, including three for world titles, such as the fight between Argentinian Franco Tenaglia (who lives in Alicante) and New Yorker Juan Soto. In bare-knuckle boxing, fighters compete without gloves, significantly increasing the chances of knocking out their opponent. Neither the fists, knuckles, head, nor any other part of the opponent's body is protected.

At the centre of the event on 12 October at the Marbella Arena is Conor McGregor. The Irish MMA legend recently became a co-owner of BKFC, a development that has elevated the promotion to a whole new level. During the event's launch on 18 July at the Hard Rock Hotel in Marbella, McGregor's presence attracted a large crowd of fans and curious onlookers who came to the hotel eager to catch a glimpse of their idol.

In addition to Xzibit, there will be a variety of musical performances. Kodak, Dizzee Rascal, BeltersOnly, Ferreck Dawn, Offica and Eskimo Supreme will take to the stage to entertain the crowd between fights. All of these artists are part of Greenback Records, McGregor's new music label, highlighting his ambition to expand further into the world of business.

Xzibit performing at a recent concert. IG Xzibit

As the event approaches, several new names have been added to the line-up for 12 October, including a number of Spanish fighters. One of the standout additions was Abner Lloveras. The Barcelona fighter, who has experience in the UFC and Bellator, was set to make his BKFC debut against Turkish fighter Yunus Batan. However, he has now been withdrawn from the line-up and in his place French fighter Maxime Bellamy - better known by his nickname 'Orsu Corsu' - will step in.

Details have emerged regarding the arrangements for the upcoming event. The fights are scheduled for 12 October, although BKFC will be in Marbella from 10 October. A press conference will be held that day at the Hard Rock Hotel, followed by the official weigh-in on 11 October. Conor McGregor is also expected to make an appearance during this time. Tickets for the event can be purchased through the BKFC website.