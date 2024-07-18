Conor McGregor sparks a frenzy in Marbella

Fans waiting outside the Hard Rock Hotel Marbella today and, inset, McGregor and the president of the BKFC in Marbella.

Malaga / Marbella Thursday, 18 July 2024, 16:02

Legendary MMA fighter Conor McGregor has been causing a stir in Marbella where he is currently promoting Spain's first official bare knuckle boxing event.

The fight night, scheduled for 12 October at the Marbella Arena, will feature fighters such as Franco Tenaglia and Tony Soto vying for the vacant featherweight title.

McGregor made a grand entrance by docking his yacht at Puerto Banús on Wednesday, immediately drawing the attention of passers-by. His presence in Marbella was already generating significant buzz, but his personal Instagram post inviting fans to the launch event on Thursday amplified the excitement.

The press conference, held at the Hard Rock Hotel Marbella, saw the area overwhelmed by fans eager to catch a glimpse of the MMA superstar. Parking nearby was nearly impossible as the surroundings were packed with admirers.

Jodie Allister, an English tourist in Marbella, expressed her excitement, saying, "I became an MMA fan because of him." She was one of the many fans from various countries, as evidenced by the multitude of languages heard in the crowd.

McGregor’s appearance ensured heightened security measures at the event, where attendees learned about the rules of bare knuckle boxing. Unlike traditional boxing, these matches take place in a circular ring with four ropes and consist of five two-minute rounds. Although judges score each round, most fights typically end in knockout.