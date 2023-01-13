Councillor who fled to Argentina from Marbella in Malaya corruption case prepares to return The ex-councillor now plans to return to Spain after 17 years' absence

The last remaining legal case against former Marbella councillor Carlos Fernández, who fled Spain in 2006 during the Operation Malaya corruption scandal, has now officially expired under a statute of limitations. The decision was taken by the Supreme Court in Argentina, the country he fled to after learning that the police had come to his home in Marbella to arrest him.

After a stint in Buenos Aires, he moved to the western city of San Juan, where he remained incognito for more than a decade before presenting himself to the authorities in Argentina as most of the charges against him had expired back in Spain

Fernández explained to SUR from Argentina that of the eight cases for which the Spanish justice system had requested his extradition, only one was still live until now. The ex-councillor now plans to return to Spain after 17 years' absence.