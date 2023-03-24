Council makes it easier to access online services for those who don't speak Spanish Marbella town hall has set up a new office with three computers and staff on hand to assist users affected by the digital divide

Marbella has started up a new public service to help foreign and older residents with an online assistance room located at the entrance to the town hall in Orange Square.

The space is fully equipped with three computers to make it easier for users to carry out online transactions and procedures in privacy with the technical help of municipal staff, if needed.

Council spokesperson Félix Romero said, "This means taking another step in the development of electronic administration, making procedures easier for people who, due to circumstances such as language or the digital divide, cannot make effective use of their access to information."

EU funds

The initiative is 80 per cent co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund and has cost a total of 27,000 euros to carry out.

Romero said that eventually the idea is to roll out the idea to other neighbourhoods by locating offices in municipal buildings around the town.

In particular, integrating them in centres for the elderly is being studied.