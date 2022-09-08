Costa del Sol police rescue a disorientated vulture from Puerto Banús National Police officers safely captured the bird, which can have a wingspan of up 2.5 metres, after it was spotted by visitors to the marina

A call to the emergency services alerted National Police officers to the presence of a disoriented griffon vulture (Gyps fulvus) showing signs of dehydration in Puerto Banús last Friday, 2 September.

The bird had been spotted on the Honor pier, which aroused great interest among visitors to the marina.

The two officers were advised, over the telephone, by specialists in the recovery of endangered species and they transferred it in a patrol car to the Sierra de las Nieves, the natural habitat of a species that can reach ten kilos in weight and a wingspan of up to 2 .5 metres.

After receiving advice, the police managed to get the vulture in the rear passenger compartment of the patrol car, which had a security screen. Then the police were able to return the raptor to its natural habitat and, after it was thoroughly checked over, it was released in a location near the Juanar refuge in Marbella. After a few tense minutes of waiting, the bird eventually took flight.