Costa networking group to hold annual conference on International Women's Day Speakers will cover topics including WhatsApp for business and the use of AI in marketing; funds will be raised for a Malaga gender violence charity

The Costa Women tenth annual conference will take place on Wedneday, 8 March at Andalucía Lab in Marbella.

The conference coincides with International Women's Day and women who belong to the business network, which extends throughout Spain, will be attending and participating in this year's event.

Founder of Costa Women Ali Meehan told SUR in English, «I'm thrilled to be celebrating International Women's Day with our tenth annual conference. This year's theme 'make it happen by being You' empowers women to embrace their unique qualities and achieve their goals.»

Speakers include Estefanía Rodríguez Orta, Dale Darley, Kim Morrison, Marlene Rose Shaw, Pascale Lane, Sonia Ingriselli, Manuela Lanza, Marizete Martins and Daniela Derin.

These will be speaking on topics such as the importance of a powerful social media presence, using WhatsApp for business, marketing in tough times and the use of Artificial Intelligence in marketing.

The event is being hosted by Meehan and compered by Fiona Catchpowle, who is the creator and founder of The Menopause School, together with Katarina Pochman Kanabová, photographer and founder of Kat Image.

No limit to potential

Talking about why she started Costa Women and the impetus to start the annual conferences, Meehan told SUR in English, «I believe that every woman has the power to make it happen. Whether you're an entrepreneur, a leader in your field or just starting out on your journey, there's no limit to what you can achieve when you tap into your own potential.»

Costa Women will be raising money throughout the day for Amusuvig; the Malaga association for women survivors of gender violence .

There is also a networking event on the evening of Tuesday 7 March at Food Room in Gualadmina Baja.

The conference begins at 9.30am and is due to finish at 4pm. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.costawomen.com/conference-2023.