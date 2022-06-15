Costa del Sol hospital's long-delayed extension should be open by mid-2023 The Junta de Andalucía's Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, visited the works on Tuesday and said he is satisfied with the progress of the project which is costing 76 million euros

The Junta de Andalucía’s Minister for Health, Jesús Aguirre, visited the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella on Tuesday to inspect the extension works, which are now 25% complete. The project should be finished and ready to open by mid-2023.

The extension plan was suspended for over a decade for various reasons, which Aguirre said “caused us some major headaches”. When the present Andalusian government came into power, he said, “we found a project which had been paralysed since 2010 and we had to create a special fund to release the construction company and put the works to tender again”. He indicated that he is pleased with the progress of the extension project, which is costing 76 million euros.

The minister was accompanied on his visit by the Junta’s delegate in Malaga, Carlos Bautista, the manager of the Costa del Sol hospital, Antonio Luis Cansino and the mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz.

The new building will add another 34,000 euros of space to the hospital, which attends to the health care needs of a permanent population of over half a million, which increases considerably during the tourist season.

The extension will house departments such as radiotherapy, nuclear medicine, vascular surgery, neurology, palliative care, psychiatric and mental health units.

It is hoped that when the new extension is in service, it will mean fewer people have to be referred to one of the big Malaga hospitals for treatment.