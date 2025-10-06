Court finds man guilty of shooting victim twice in leg in Marbella

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 6 October 2025, 14:19 Share

A court in Malaga has convicted a suspect for wounding another man in a shooting that took place in Marbella in 2014. The attack was prompted by an argument the defendant had had with the victim's son at a local club. The shooter was sentenced to two years in prison for bodily and illegal possession of weapons.

The sentence declared the argument in the club proven. After the brawl, the defendant went to the son's address to look for him, accompanied by two other unidentified individuals.

According to the ruling, the defendant got out of the car and saw his target come out of the building together with his father. After rebuking them, the father fled and the defendant "opened fire on him with two weapons, firing numerous shots into the air". Both the father and the son ran inside the building. Two of the bullets hit the father in the left leg.

The inspection carried out by the National Police revealed that more than 25 shots had been fired, most of them from the same weapon, possibly a submachine gun, although three weapons had reportedly been used in the shooting. The victim is also believed to have shot with an unknown weapon at least once.

Conviction and compensation

The court considered it proven that the defendant shot the victim twice. The two wounds on the latter's leg required initial medical assistance and subsequent medical and surgical treatment, which took a total of 220 days to heal.

The defendant was convicted of a crime of aggravated assault and another of illegal possession of weapons, for which he was sentenced to a total of two years in prison and was banned from approaching and communicating with the victim for five years. He was also ordered to pay compensation of 15,000 euros.

The prosecutor handed the court the amended accusation after the defendant had admitted the facts and the victim had testified, stating that the defendant had paid him the compensation. This implied the mitigating circumstance of reparation of the damage and the reduction of the sentence.

In addition, the oral trial was held 11 years after the events, so the circumstance of undue delays was also considered in relation to the commission of both offenses. Likewise, the execution of the sentence is suspended for a period of three years, on the condition that the convicted person does not commit another crime during that time.