Homeless man convicted of San Pedro de Alcántara murder The accused admitted that he had killed the victim by stabbing him in the chest while he was asleep after the two had an argument

A homeless man of Ukrainian origin has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for killing another homeless person in San Pedro de Alcántara. The man, who already had a criminal record, was remanded in custody on the day the murder took place, on 8 September 2019.

On the day of the hearing, the accused confessed to the murder. The public prosecutor reduced the requested punishment to eight and a half years in prison. Under Article 139.1 of the Penal Code sentences of between 15 and 25 years in prison are recommended for this type of crime. However, the prosecutor reduced the sentence as the murderer was drunk at the time, stating that "his intellectual and volitional faculties" were "impaired".

The events of 8 September 2019 took place, at around 12.30 pm, in an abandoned building in San Pedro de Alcántara used by a number of homeless people. While the victim slept, the accused murdered his victim using a large kitchen knife. The two men are said to have had an argument before the murder took place when the victim asked the defendant to leave the building, criticising him for living there with the others supporting him.