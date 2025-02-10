British man falls from balcony in attempt to escape kidnappers in Marbella

Juan Cano Málaga Monday, 10 February 2025, 12:23 Compartir

A man of British origin was held hostage for seven hours in San Pedro Alcántara on 1 February, before he tried to escape by climbing over a balcony. The victim took advantage of an oversight by his captors, but fell from the façade of the building. Luckily, the National Police had already surrounded the building and were able to offer immediate assistance. The perpetrators, who tried to flee the scene in a hurry, were arrested at the scene.

The operation began on 1 February, when the police learned that a man had been kidnapped in a town in the province of Malaga the previous evening. The investigators, who were made aware that the man's life was in danger, quickly discovered the location of the house where the victim was being held.

A discreet surveillance operation was then set up to assess the best time to raid the property. The officers observed several men going in and out on the balcony to talk on the phone.

At some point, they saw another man, who turned out to be the victim, run to the balcony, try to climb down the façade and finally fall to the ground. The officers rushed to his aid and transported him to hospital.

Part of the operation, which involved the special operations group (GOES) of the National Police, remained on the spot, where they arrested three men who tried to escape in a high-end car.

During the search of the house officers found two firearms in the kitchen cupboards, almost 10,000 euros in cash, a banknote counting machine, three knives (one of them a butterfly knife), two high-class watches, a high-end vehicle, 25 grammes of pink cocaine in individual wrappings and a digital precision scale.

The perpetrators were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, serious injury, membership of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of weapons and drug-trafficking. They have all been remanded in custody under the judicial court.