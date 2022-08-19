Marbella Civil Protection volunteers better equipped to carry out their vital work The unit has acquired a beach buggy, a transport van and two off-road motorcycles worth 47,000 euros

Marbella town hall has kitted out its voluntary Civil Protection unit with a new nine-seater personnel carrier van, a beach buggy and two off-road motorcycles, valued at 47,000 euros.

At a presentation at the Fontanilla beach the Deputy Mayor of Marbella, José Eduardo Díaz, praised the selfless work of the town's Civil Protection volunteers.

"They are the first to help in rescues at sea and in the mountains, as well as at concerts and events that take place in the municipality and in [tackling] the huge fires on the Costa del Sol this summer," Eduardo Díaz said.

He added that the beach buggy will be an important new tool in allowing quick access to beach areas that do not have a promenade. "The possibilities that the buggy gives us will allow us to transport injured people or materials. It will be a very useful tool," he said.

Jesús Eguía, head of the town hall's emergency services, stressed the importance of "coordination in the rapid response to be effective."

Francisco Javier Flores Lima, 42, head of the 60 Civil Protection volunteers, attended the presentation along with several of his colleagues.