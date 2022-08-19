Charity golf tournament to be hosted at Marbella's Santa María Golf and Country Club This promises to be a fun day for golfers with the chance to win some fabulous prizes, and all for a very worthy cause

On Saturday 27 August the Santa María Golf Club will be hosting a tournament to raise funds for the religious brotherhood of La Hermandad Cautivo Santa Marta Marbella.

The money will be used to help maintain the floats and the images which take part in the town’s beautiful Easter processions every year and the tournament, which will be played under the Stableford Individual format, costs 75 euros per player, which includes the green fee, buggy, the prize-giving and cocktail party.

The prizes for this championship, which have all kindly been donated, are as follows:

• Overnight stays at the 4-star Hotel Fuerte El Rompido, including breakfast

• Green fees at La Hacienda Alcaidesa Links Golf Resort, Chaparral Golf Club, Rio Real Golf & Hotel

• Lunch at the Hotel San Cristóbal

• Dinner at the Erre&Urrechu restaurant in the 5-star Meliá Don Pepe hotel

• Deluxe thermal circuit for two people at Los Monteros Resorts Spa & Golf hotel

• A spa experience for two at the 4-star Amare Beach Hotel in Marbella

• A Viceroy watch and Samsonite suitcase

• Two viscoelastic pillows

The Hermandad Cautivo Santa Marta Marbella charity golf championship is sponsored by Fundación Fuerte, Pilsa, Voocan and Schindler, with collaboration from Fuerte Hotels, Rio Real Golf & Hotel, OTIS, Pikolin, Puya, La Hacienda Alcaidesa Links Golf Resort, Nou Signe, Los Monteros Spa & Golf Resorts, La Huella Comunicación, Freixanet Wellness, Amare, Hotel Don Pepe Gran Meliá Marbella, Cárnicas Urbano, Hotel San Cristóbal Marbella, José Rosa BDB specialists in construction, and Compañía Alicantina del Mosaico S.L.

There is still time to register for this important competition and very worthy cause, by emailing caddymaster@santamariagolfclub.com or phoning 952 831 036.

Further information is available from the website www.santamariagolfclub.com