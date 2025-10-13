Charity fashion show lunch raises 3,500 euros for Age Concern Marbella

Tony Bryant Marbella Monday, 13 October 2025, 12:42 Share

Around 100 guests enjoyed the Age Concern Marbella - San Pedro fundraising lunch and fashion show last Thursday (9 October), an event that was hosted by international couturier Brian Piccolo. A total of 3,500 euros was raised at the event, held at La Sala in Puerto Banús (Marbella), funds which will be used to underpin the charity’s Hardship Fund, which supports “those who need a temporary hand up”.

Piccolo gave a talk about his lucrative career within the fashion world and, with the help of several models, showcased some of his latest creations.

The fundraising lunch offered a unique raffle prize of a couturier garment funded and created by Piccolo, which was won by Lynne Penny Brodie. An additional prize of a flight voucher from Malaga to Prague was won by Jane Taylor.

Entertainment was supplied by Costa favourites, Melissa Carver, Laura Carter, Mark Conner and Andy King.

“Age Concern Marbella is known for providing fun and friendship to our older community as well as offering practical help and support. The incredible success of this event would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of all involved, especially Brian Piccolo, Lynda Woodin (events), Carol Woolnoth (president), Sandra Sprawson (vice president) and all the hardworking volunteers involved in selling tickets. We would also like to extend our thanks and appreciation to La Sala for all their help and support,” a spokesperson for the association said.