Las Chapas and Nueva Andalucía to get improved health centre facilities The new health centre in Las Chapas will have eleven consultation rooms

Two companies have submitted their bids for the construction of the new health centre in the Las Chapas area of Marbella, which will be located on Calle Hacienda, next to the future municipal swimming pool, and which will have eleven consultation rooms, five waiting rooms and more than 500 square metres at a cost of 841,247 euros.

Nueva Andalucía

Meanwhile, the council and the Junta de Andalucía have held a meeting to finalise the details of the expansion of the Nueva Andalucía health centre by adding 400 square metres to the 250 currently existing.

The cost is expected to be in the region of 750,000 euros.