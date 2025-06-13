Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Chaos on the Costa as lorry loaded with sand overturns on one of the key access roads to Marbella
112 incident

Emergency services are working to clear the area after traffic was brought to a complete standstill at the roundabout on the A-355 and long tailbacks quickly formed

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Friday, 13 June 2025, 16:28

A lorry has overturned and caused major traffic jams in Marbella this Friday afternoon. It happened when a trailer loaded with sand flipped over blocking both lanes of the A-355 roundabout, which is on the main road from Ojén to the Costa del Sol town. As confirmed to SUR, the fire brigade is working to clear the load and clear at least one of the lanes, as traffic remains completely paralysed in the area.

The accident happened a few minutes after 2pm and, according to the sources, it was not necessary for the medical services to intervene, so everyt

hing indicates that the driver was uninjured The Guardia Civil and the fire brigade were quickly notified and are working hard to try to free up one of the lanes to allow traffic to pass.

It appears that the incident is mainly affecting access to Marbella for vehicles arriving from the A-7 motorway, as the roundabout remains closed. At the moment, the fire brigade is using machinery to remove the load, after managing to remove the lorry, which had overturned across both lanes.

