Extra Costa del Sol cardboard collection service laid on during the busy summer months The amount of waste for recycling increases considerably in peak tourist season and lorries will collect these materials from most of the major towns between 9pm and midnight, until the end of September

The Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa del Sol and the Urbaser company have introduced a night-time paper and cardboard collection service in busy commercial areas, in addition to the usual collections.

This new service, which began on 1 July and will continue until 30 September, is carried out every day except Sundays between 9pm and midnight. The lorries visit Sabinillas, Casares Costa, Estepona, Puerto Banus and Avenida Ricardo Soriano and Avenida Jacinto Benavente in Marbella, and then go on to Mijas and Torremolinos. In the month of July alone, 32,500 kilos of cardboard and paper were collected.

Juan Luis Villalón of the Mancomunidad says the extra collections are necessary to ensure that all the paper and cardboard disposed of can be recycled. Six additional vehicles have been brought into operation for the night-time service.