Price cut for twelve-hour parking passes at Marbella market car park To benefit from the discount users will have to purchase a Multipass through the Telpark mobile application

The renewal of the agreement between the Marbella town hall and the company which manages the Mercado (market) car park reached an agreement on Monday 14 November for the offer of twelve-hour passes at 2.50 euros. This represents a reduction of 50 cents compared to previous price of three euros.

The councillor for traffic and transport, Enrique Rodríguez said that the price reduction is "a new way to continue to encourage people to go to the establishments in the old town and to help to travel to the centre in an affordable way". He added that the plan should also “allow both workers and customers to spend a working day or leisure at a much lower price than other establishments, which are around four euros per hour".

To benefit from this discount, users will have to purchase a Multipass pass through the Telpark mobile application. The councillor also reminded that the 40 per cent discount on stays in the three car parks that the company has in the city through its mobile payment application is still active.

The company is running an information campaign throughout this week until Friday 18 November and coffee and doughnuts will be offered to anyone who wants to find out more. The council stressed that the Multipass will not be interrupted for the summer season and will have an expiry date of two years from the date of purchase.