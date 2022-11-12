Campaign to remove 170 abandoned vehicles begins It has been launched in Marbella as the high season comes to an end, when most cars are left unattended

Marbella has started an intensive campaign to remove a total of 170 vehicles abandoned on public roads. It is at the end of the high season when more cars are abandoned in the town, which is why the council has decided to launch this initiative now, explained the councillor of Security, José Eduardo Díaz.

The vehicles are scattered throughout the municipality, although they are more concentrated in the areas around the industrial estates. Head of the Local Police Javier Martín described the process to remove them as "complex" but urged the public to help by reporting them by email: depositovehiculos.policia@marbella.es