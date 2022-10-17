Police smash gang who posed as tourists following spate of burglaries in Marbella Those arrested wore swimming costumes, hats and glasses to make it difficult to identify them. Two of the suspects were arrested at Malaga Airport when they were about to leave the country

National Police officers have arrested three people and broken up a criminal group in Marbella that specialised in committing burglaries. The alleged thieves, who are linked to at least nine burglaries, used the same modus operandi: they pretended to be tourists, wearing swimming costumes, hats and glasses, which made it difficult to identify them. They would enter the houses using plastic or other tools that facilitated the opening of the doors, as well as forcing the locks.

Investigations began in July in Marbella as a result of reports of burglaries in a number of homes. Officers established that the offences were being committed by a criminal network made up of at least three people. Two of those investigated allegedly carried out the robberies and the third person was responsible for surveillance while the thieves were in the houses, according to a police statement.

Two of the suspects were arrested at Malaga Airport when they were about to leave the country while the third was arrested during the investigation. Officers carried out two house searches where they found a large quantity of jewellery, luxury handbags, five high-end watches, brand name clothes and 18,595 euros. They also seized a vehicle in which a police dog found foreign currency notes and tools for opening doors hidden in the roof of the car. The case is being heard in a court in Marbella.