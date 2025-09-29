Building the Future Marbella events raise 80,000 euros for Costa charities

SUR in English Monday, 29 September 2025, 15:05 Share

Around 350 guests got together at Marbella's Hotel Don Carlos earlier this month for the annual Building the Future charity gala.

The event this year saw record figures, with more than 80,000 euros raised for a number of Costa del Sol-based charities and the star project to build a shelter in Uganda.

Guests at the dinner included business owners and real estate professionals as well as representatives of the charities involved.

The total sum was raised during a year of activities organised by Building the Future and Nvoga Marbella Realty.

The charities and associations benefiting from the initiative are: Debra butterfly skin charity; the Cadi centre for childhood diversity; Alas, a local association helping adolescent sufferers of sexual abuse; Orotambu Uganda; and Club Deportivo Marbella Juega, who have received a sum of 6,000 euros each.

The largest sum of 50,000 euros has gone to the star project, WEFO – Rwenzori Child Care project (Uganda), which has received 50,000 euros to fund the construction of a shelter alongside the school Rwenzori Focus, with a capacity for 120 children who have been orphaned or who are in a vulnerable situation.

Unforgettable night

Entertainment at the dinner was provided by a number of performers: Marta Lechado performed a violin solo, accompanied by her mother, pianist Natalia Kuchaeva; Yanela Brooks sang a song from The Lion King accompanied by the Nvoga choir; drummer Iván Elena performed; and DJ Gonzalo Vico, rounded off the entertainment.

The evening also included a raffle and auction for items donated by friends of the association, such as Manuel Spinosa, Metamorphose and Galería Cristina Decoart, as well as donations from football clubs such as Chelsea FC, whose coach Enzo Maresca, contributed a Cole Palmer shirt from the Fifa 2025 Club World Cup. National basketball coach Sergio Scariolo also donated a shirt.

Transforming lives

José Carlos León, president of Building the Future and CEO of Nvoga Realty, stressed the value of representatives of the industry working together for good causes.

"The most exciting part of this year has been to see how the real estate sector can unite to transform lives. These funds are not just supporting associations in our region but also allow us to go a step further in Uganda. creating a safe home for vulnerable children," he said.

In total 177 companies took part in the Building the Future events this year, either through financial donations, collaborating with time and work or contributing gifts for the raffle and auction.

Since 2019, Building the Future has raised a total of 580,000 euros with the support of more than 500 firms and collaaborators. Thanks to their work, 17 local associations have benefited on the Costa del Sol and in Kasese, Uganda, the Rwenzori Focus school has been built, which has already taught 420 pupils.

As well as the charity dinner, other Building the Future events included a padel tournament, a piano and violin concert and a volley ball competition. Run-On organised a charity 5k race whose funds went to Building the Future.

Funds raised at last year's Building the Future charity race helped build the first athletics school in Kasese, Uganda.