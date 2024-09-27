British TikToker is amazed by what she finds at Mercadona supermarket in Spain: 'People even go around on lawnmowers'

Inés Romero Madrid Friday, 27 September 2024, 16:02 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

This summer has seen many British visitors spend their holidays in Spain. The country's stunning cities, towns and beaches, rich gastronomy and great weather make it the ideal destination for these tourists. However, it seems that the landscapes and the lively atmosphere in the streets is not the only thing that amazes them. The Spanish supermarkets are another of the things that most catch their attention and where they experience cultural differences the most.

This was the case of Georgia, known on TikTok as @georgiacluttonbaxter. This young British woman spent a few days on holiday in Marbella on the Costa del Sol with her friends and they went out shopping at a Mercadona supermarket.

In a video published on the social network, the young influencer showed her followers the store and the products that had the greatest impact on her.

These are the Mercadona products that the British woman was amazed by

First of all, Georgia showed a large jar of olives and a Sunny brand orange drink which, she said "is staple food".

Then she went the bakery section, where she marvelled at what she found. "I wish they had cakes like this in British supermarkets. They are American style. Look how big they are," she said.

She then filmed a female employee riding a machine that cleans the floor in the shop's aisles. However, the young woman appears to be rather confused. "People even go around on lawnmowers," she said, incredulously.

Criticised for handling vegetables without gloves

Georgia then spotted some red peppers and was amazed. "They're the biggest we've ever seen," she said. The Brit picks one up with her hands, without gloves, and places it next to her friend's head to compare the size. This action has been questioned, as some users consider the gesture to be unhygienic ."To handle the fruit and vegetables you have to wear gloves, they don't put them out for decoration," wrote one woman on the social media post.

Following the criticism, the British woman posted another video on TikTok showing other customers taking the products with their hands to justify that she was not the only one who had done it.

Despite this, people have still reminded Georgina that the right thing to do is to always wear gloves.