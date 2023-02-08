Six British nationals arrested following triple murder attempt in Marbella Spanish police have recovered an arsenal of weapons after the shooting incident on the Costa del Sol, when the gang allegedly opened fire on three Irish men

Spain's National Police force has identified and arrested six British nationals who they believe to be behind a triple attempted murder that happened at the end of last summer in Marbella’s Lago de las Tortugas area.

Three young Irish men were shot at from a moving car at around 5.45pm on 20 September 2022. A bullet hit one of them in the side, causing him serious injuries. The 112 Andalucía emergency number received a call from a private individual who reported that he had heard gunfire, but had not actually seen what had happened.

When the emergency services arrived at the scene, they found no trace of the perpetrators or the injured man, who had apparently been taken to hospital, or had made his own way there.

The 25-year-old victim was admitted to a hospital on the Costa del Sol with a gunshot wound to his side. Sources consulted said that although the injury was serious and had affected a kidney, it was not life-threatening.

Revenge attack

The investigation, in which officers from the Costa del Sol Drugs and Organised Crime Unit (Udyco) and the Special Response Group for Organised Crime (Greco) worked together, focused on identifying the occupants of the vehicle and the members of the gang behind the triple murder attempt. Police concluded that the incident was revenge for a previous incident and that all three Irish men had been targeted.

Joint operation

In a joint operation on 1 February officers arrested six individuals from the UK - at least two of whom are from London - for their alleged involvement in the shooting, sources close to the case confirmed. Officers also located and seized four pistols and an assault submachine gun as well as balaclavas a vehicle allegedly used in the incident.

The six people under investigation have been charged with the alleged crimes of belonging to a criminal organisation, attempted murder, illegal possession of weapons, forgery and receiving stolen goods. They have already been handed over to the judicial authorities.

The investigators, according to the sources consulted, are convinced that the group had travelled to Malaga specifically for the attack and are believed to be members of a gang hired to carry out contract killings.