British actress among award winners at Marbella International Film Festival

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 11:21

The 20th Marbella International Film Festival (MIFF) ended last week with a lavish gala presentation ceremony, during which several British actors and productions picked up coveted awards. The festival, a landmark event for the global film and television industry in southern Spain, was held at the Estepona METT hotel and the Exe Estepona Thalasso & Spa, with screenings at the avant-garde Red Dog Cinema in Puerto Banús.

The event brought together celebrated actors, producers, writers and composers from around the world to present their works to professionals, investors and distributors.

The Best Director category was won by Stefano Gonzalez for Catfish; while the Best Short Film award was collected by Malta-based director James Cuccardi for The Informant. Other awards included Best Actor, which went to French actor Oumar Diaw for his performance in When There Is Love, There Is No Darkness; while Sandra Dickinson won Best Actress for Dead Actually, a British based comedy that was also presented with the Best Feature Film award.

A new initiative this year focused on films created with artificial intelligence, the winner of which was local Marbella man Hugo Teugels for his film Cassandra Venice: the Best Creative Director of AI films was awarded to Andy Hart, who was recognised for his “remarkable track record of work”.

“The seven-day festival was filled with new and returning faces, and competition was tough as always, so the judges had their work cut out. We have already begun preparing next year’s festival,” organisers said.