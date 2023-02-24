Bravery awards for sailor and police officer who rescued a swimmer off Marbella beach

Joaquina Dueñas Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Sailor Francisco Campos and a local policeman, with badge number 4999, have been awarded with medals for bravery after rescuing a swimmer who had got into difficulty off Marbella's La Venus beach on Sunday 19 February.

A ceremony took place on Wednesday 22 February in the meeting room of the town hall where the two heroes were presented with their medals. «They saved the life of a citizen who had got caught in the waves and could not return to shore, so we believe that their good work and dedication to service should be recognised,» said José Eduardo Díaz, Marbella's councillor for Safety.

Campos explained that he received a call that a swimmer was in danger due to the adverse sea conditions. «Once in the harbour, I saw a local policeman who was trying to jump onto the jetty to get onto to a boat,» he recalled. «We took a boat and the man was not far away, so we were able to get there quickly and rescue him between the two of us», he added.

The police officer said: «We want to extend this recognition to all those involved, as the rescue was carried out thanks to teamwork». He added that it was «the dedication of the sailor and the crucial action of the colleagues who managed to calm the family and prevent more people from getting into the water».

«Residents of Marbella can be proud to have emergency personnel who provide an effective response when there is an extreme situation like this,» said Diaz. He also thanked the fire brigade and Civil Protection service, «because thanks to all of them the rescue was carried out successfully».