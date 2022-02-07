The Botanical Garden in Marbella will be a door to the Sierra de las Nieves The initiative is part of a broader plan that aims to promote the town as a sustainable destination

The Marbella Botanical Garden project, prepared about 18 months ago, is part of a broader plan to promote Marbella as a sustainable tourism destination. It is hoped that the park will be the start point of a series of routes into the Sierra de las Nieves, said the councillor for Works and Infrastructure, Parks and Gardens, Diego López.

Although there is no set date for its opening, the initiative has a budget of around 700,000 euros, a subsidy from the Junta de Andalucía with European funds (Destination Tourism Sustainability Plan).

The proposal will include a number of trails and a large parking area which will hopefully “increase the use of the river path that exists in the area from which you can reach the Los Monjes area. It should attract tourists as an entrance to the Sierra de las Nieves,” said López.

Located north of the Don Pepe river-side path, Finca del Pinillo has a surface area of 32,000 square metres and a perimetre of 730 metres. Once prepared, the land will be adapted for "the planting of both native species and others that are not commonly seen in the area will begin to make the park much more interesting," he said.

Previously this area was “practically abandoned and it was only used to collect garden waste or to leave some plants that were transplanted from another area of the town,” López said.

"Marbella wants to continue being a green town and that’s what we are working towards,” he added.

Since 2018, 1,121 trees and 60 palm trees have been planted in Marbella. In areas where trees have been cut, such as along Nuestra Señora de Gracia and Virgen del Pilar, new trees will be planted.