Designers and artisans come together at Cívitas Puerto Banús for Easter showcase

Cívitas Puerto Banús (Marbella) will host a four-day event over the Easter weekend that will bring together a collection of young fashion designers, entrepreneurs and award-winning artisans whose works are created with sustainable products that respect the environment.

Under the banner of Born to Surprise, the initiative, which takes place between Thursday 6 and Sunday 9 April, will feature an urban market that aims to promote the talent of young national designers.

Among the exhibiting designers are Daniel Chong, whose Spanish-based company specialises in the creation of backpacks made by hand with recycled materials; Bumpers Brand, a Malaga fashion house whose designs transmit a life without prejudice or censorship; and Aloita, a manufacturer that creates exclusive swimwear with high quality sustainable fabrics.

Accessories and cosmetics will also have a presence at the event, with Lluvia de Detalles’ handmade jewellery; and natural, cruelty-free cosmetic products made by Anante Cosmetics.

The three winning artisans of the 2022 Master Craftsman Award in Madrid sponsored by the Círculo Fortuny will also participate.

Live music and food trucks

Along with the world of fashion and design, the event will also offer live concerts. These will include performances by Malaga reggae and ska band Shining Soul (Thursday); and Dry Martina, another popular Malaga singer, known for her catchy fusion of jazz, swing, funk and pop music (Friday).

Other concerts will include Fuengirola singer Fran Terrén, (Saturday); and Soleá Morente, a young flamenco-fusion singer from Madrid (Sunday).

The food trucks will be present to offer typical cuisine from around the world, while visitors will also be tempted by an artisan ice cream parlour and a special gin and tonic bar.

Those wishing to learn the art of creating watercolour paintings or artisan ceramics can participate in several workshops. The renowned watercolourist from Murcia, Paco Hernández, will offer lessons to both children and adults, and he will also give live painting demonstrations throughout the weekend.

The event will take place from Thursday to Saturday between 11am and 10pm, and between 11am and 6pm on Sunday.

For more information and reservations for workshops, see www.puerto-banus.com/noticias/born-to-surprise