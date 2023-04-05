Black tie ball to support Age Concern social and activity centre in San Pedro The event, to be held at Marbella's Don Pepe Gran Meliá hotel, has been organised with the support of the International Theatre Studio, and will include a performance by the Marbella Big Band

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro Alcántara will host a charity black tie ball at the Hotel Don Pepe Gran Meliá (Marbella) on Friday 12 May, an event organised with the support of the International Theatre Studio.

The event will raise funds to help the charity continue to run its social and activity centre in San Pedro, which officially opened in November 2022.

The centre offers the elderly free help and advice concerning all aspects of life in Spain, along with activities such as exercise and yoga classes, a bridge club and regular coffee mornings and social gatherings.

Tickets for the ball, which begins at 7pm, cost 125 euros and include a welcome drink and canapés on arrival, a three-course dinner, followed by a performance of the Marbella Big Band.

There will also be an auction, which, the charity declares, will give guests the “opportunity to bid for some amazing items”.

An Age Concern spokesperson said, “We need your support to help those in the international community who need help most.”

Tickets can be reserved on tickets@ageconcernmarbella.com, or see the charity’s Facebook page.