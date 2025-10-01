Cookies created by world-famous 'Queen of Cakes' arrive on the Costa del Sol

Debbie Wingham, considered one of the top ten cake creators, poses with some of her creations.

Debbie Wingham is one of the world's most renowned pastry chefs and her latest creation, Crumbz Cookies, has arrived at the iconic La Fonda Heritage Hotel, a benchmark for fine dining and lifestyle in Marbella.

Inspired by family values and a passion for home baking, Crumbz Cookies came about thanks to her youngest daughter Scarlett's love of biscuits. From there, Wingham, known worldwide as the 'Queen of Cakes', has fused the best of traditional patisserie and creative baking to create an innovative concept: a biscuit that thinks it's a cake.

It is an artisan and local project: the biscuits are made with flour from Coín, honey from Alhaurín and fruit from local farmers

The project stands out for its commitment to local ingredients and respect for the environment. The flour used comes from a mill in Coín, the fruit is supplied by local farmers, to be transformed into fresh fillings and toppings and the honey comes from a beekeeper in Alhaurín. Everything is presented in recycled paper packaging, with options to suit all tastes: from healthier, naturally sweetened and gluten-free versions, to more indulgent options for those with a sweet tooth.

The flavours pay tribute to Spain with options that include Andalusian Lemon Drizzle or Sevilla Chocolate Orange, with constantly evolving proposals that incorporate new recipes every month according to seasonal availability.

"Crumbz is more than a biscuit - it's a sweet memory that you can share, slice and enjoy like a cake. With this project I wanted to marry the comfort of nostalgia with the excitement of innovation, while staying true to the values of craftsmanship, sustainability and a love of local produce," says Debbie Wingham.

A new sweet icon in Marbella

La Fonda Heritage Hotel will be the only place in Marbella where Crumbz Cookies can be purchased. Through this collaboration, the hotel reinforces its role as a reference space for innovative cultural and gastronomic experiences, bringing residents and visitors a proposal that combines creativity, tradition and sustainability. La Fonda Heritage Hotel is the first Relais & Châteaux in Andalucía, an association in which gastronomy plays a fundamental role.

With multiple television series, international collaborations and a strong media presence, Debbie Wingham has been named by Food Network as Countess of Confection. Her career includes unique creations that have positioned her as a visionary in the art of sweet and luxury confectionery.