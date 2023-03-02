Volunteers needed for Marbella's Billie Jean King Cup event

The women's tennis tournament will take place on 14 and 15 April between the Spanish and Mexican teams at the Puente Romano centre court

Joaquina Dueñas Marbella

Organisers of Marbella's Billie Jean King Cup tennis tournament are looking for volunteers for this year's event, which is taking place on the 14 and 15 April. The tournament will see the Spanish and Mexican women's teams compete on the centre court at Puente Romano.

Registration can be made on the sports page of Marbella town hall's website (www.marbella.es) until 20 March and the 50 volunteers will be selected between 21 and 30 March. Training courses will be held for the volunteers from 5 to 9 April.

Marbella's sports councillor Manuel Cardeña said: «The town's link with this sport goes back a long way and has produced great results, so once again we want to show our support for a top level competition which we want to get involved in and in which volunteers will be a key element».